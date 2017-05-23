West Valley League teams set to face off in City Section Division I semifinals

There have been few surprises in City Section baseball this season. The West Valley League teams were expected to fight it out for the Division I championship and that's what is happening.

In Wednesday's semifinals at USC, top-seeded Chatsworth will take on El Camino Real at 3 p.m. in a battle of nine-time City champions. Cleveland will play Birmingham at 6 p.m. The winners will advance to the championship game on June 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Chatsworth has been everyone's favorite to win the title, but El Camino Real, as usual, is standing in the way. The Conquistadores beat the Chancellors in last year's final. This time, they meet in the semifinals. Chatsworth's pitching has been tremendous all season, and left-hander Thomas Gutierrez is expected to oppose Elan Filous.

Birmingham is expected to go with its country music fan, left-hander Armando Yanez. Cleveland's best pitcher has been Max Yourist, who filled in when ace Sam Villa got hurt in the first game of the season.