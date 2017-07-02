Westchester joins Fairfax as summer basketball champion

The Fairfax-Westchester basketball rivalry is showing no signs of losing its City Section luster.

On Saturday night, Fairfax won its own tournament championship with a one-point win over Santa Ana Mater Dei. On Sunday, Westchester won the Culver City tournament championship wtih a 66-61 victory over St. John Bosco.

That's two Trinity League powers knocked off by two schools from the City Section who keep coming up with strong teams.

Like Fairfax, Westchester has two top returning guards in Jordan Brinson and Jeremiah Turley. And the Comets got strong play on Sunday from another guard, sophomore Kymani Pollard.

It means that Fairfax and Westchester should have two more sold-out, intense battles in Western League play next season, then prepare for a third meeting during the Open Division playoffs.

So Westchester Coach Ed Azzam and Fairfax Coach Steve Baik might as well start saving plays, because the two schools are on another collision course.