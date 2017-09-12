Westlake is 3-0 and could be headed for a lot more victories

One of the biggest surprises this season is Westlake, which is 3-0 under first-year coach Tim Kirksey, who spent years as an assistant to Jim Benkert at Westlake and Oaks Christian.

The Warriors started the season with an upset of Sierra Canyon, then defeated Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park.

Quarterback Jake Kaplinski, a transfer from Chaminade, has performed well.

On defense, Westlake has relied on cornerbacks Kamren Fabiculanan and Jalen Turner. Their ability to cover receivers man to man has enabled the Warriors to be aggressive.

The Warriors have a favorable schedule ahead. Their toughest games should be Oct. 6 at Calabasas and Nov. 3 at home against Oaks Christian.

"The kids are playing real well as a team," Kirksey said.