What a weekend it was for Jack Flaherty, Max Fried, Lucas Giolito and Harvard-Westlake fans

It was a weekend that Harvard-Westlake alumni and baseball fans will never forget.

Jack Flaherty, Max Fried and Lucas Giolito, teammates at Harvard-Westlake in 2011, all made successful starts on the mound in the major leagues.

Former coach Matt LaCour wishes he could have seen each one.

On Friday, the 21-year-old Flaherty struck out six in four innings, allowing five runs in the St. Louis Cardinals' 11-6 win over the Giants.

On Sunday, Giolito struck out a career-high 10 as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Rays, 6-2.

Also on Sunday, Fried struck out four and allowed one run and four hits over five innings in the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Flaherty is set to pitch in San Diego on Wednesday, so it will be road trip time for Harvard-Westlake coaches and fans.

And just wait until next season, when there could be a Fried vs. Flaherty matchup.