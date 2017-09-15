Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Who is David Nwaba and what is he doing in the NBA?
|Eric Sondheimer
Former L.A. University High basketball standout David Nwaba has written a piece in the Players' Tribune titled, "Who in the World Is David Nwaba?"
"My story is about coming out of nowhere, more than once," he writes.
"And now in the NBA I plan on doing it again."
