With Makani Whiteside now at Taft, City Section is loaded with top guards
With junior guard Makani Whiteside transferring from St. John Bosco to Taft, the City Section is suddenly loaded with top guards for the 2017-18 basketball season.
Taft now has Kihei Clark, a senior who's committed to UC Davis, and sophomore Demetrius Calip. The 6-foot-3 Whiteside, an outstanding student, averaged 14.3 points as a sophomore.
Fairfax is the City title favorite with the return of guards Jamal Hartwell and Ethan Anderson. Westchester also has a pair of outstanding guards in Jordan Brinson and Jeremiah Turley.
Birmingham returns All-City guard Devonaire Doutrive.