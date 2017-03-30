Woodbridge ends Beckman's winning streak at nine games

Beckman took a nine-game winning streak into its Pacific Coast League game against Woodbridge on Thursday.

Woodbridge didn't blink. The Warriors came away with a 13-3 victory, dropping Beckman to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league.

Kyle Giberson and Jackson Lyon each went three for three. Chase Bradley had a home run.

Jacob Collins threw a one-hitter in University's 1-0 win over Irvine. Andie Massoto had the only RBI.

Tyler Todd threw five scoreless innings in Temecula Valley's 7-0 win over Paloma Valley.

Gahr defeated Santa Margarita, 3-2, in eight innings. Michael Perez had three hits. Brandon Shiota had the game-winning sacrifice fly. Gahr scored two runs in the seventh to tie the game.

In Arizona, Sierra Canyon defeated Oregon Canby, 11-6. Seth Stone had three hits.