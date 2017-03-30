Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Woodbridge ends Beckman's winning streak at nine games
|Eric Sondheimer
Beckman took a nine-game winning streak into its Pacific Coast League game against Woodbridge on Thursday.
Woodbridge didn't blink. The Warriors came away with a 13-3 victory, dropping Beckman to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in league.
Kyle Giberson and Jackson Lyon each went three for three. Chase Bradley had a home run.
Jacob Collins threw a one-hitter in University's 1-0 win over Irvine. Andie Massoto had the only RBI.
Tyler Todd threw five scoreless innings in Temecula Valley's 7-0 win over Paloma Valley.
Gahr defeated Santa Margarita, 3-2, in eight innings. Michael Perez had three hits. Brandon Shiota had the game-winning sacrifice fly. Gahr scored two runs in the seventh to tie the game.
In Arizona, Sierra Canyon defeated Oregon Canby, 11-6. Seth Stone had three hits.