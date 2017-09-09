L.A. Jordan scratches a six-year itch

L.A. Jordan, a City Section school with a rich sports history, hadn’t won an 11-man football game since 2011. There were winless seasons in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Last season, the program dropped to eight-man football.
Under second-year Coach Gary Parks, the Bulldogs instituted a 90-minute daily study hall to make sure players would remain eligible. The program moved back to 11-man football this season, and on Friday night, Jordan defeated Keppel 44-20 for its first 11-man victory since Nov. 10, 2011, a 49-47 win over South East.
“We’re really excited,” Parks said.
Elijah Hawkins ran for two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 83 yards for another touchdown.
Jordan will have its first home game in a new stadium on Friday night against neighborhood rival Verbum Dei. There’s a new press box, new turf, new bleachers and the first-ever lights. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The team has 30 players on its varsity roster.
Trinity League quarterbacks shine
Trinity League teams are 17-1 after three weeks. Equally impressive has been the play of the quarterbacks from the league. Ryan Hilinksi of Orange Lutheran passed for 505 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Vista Murrieta. Matt Robinson of JSerra had 304 yards passing and five touchdowns in a win over LaPuente Bishop Amat. T.J. McMahon of Servite ran for 130 yards in a win over Eastvale Roosevelt. J.T. Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei was 13 of 15 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a win over La Mirada. Re-Al Mitchell of St. John Bosco passed for 232 yards and one touchdown in a win over Chaminade. Josiah Norwood of Santa Margarita had two touchdown passes and a 55-yard TD run in a win over Alemany.
Already 10 touchdowns
After two games, quarterback Jonathan Martin of Culver City has 10 touchdown passes. He passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Torrance.
Top junior
Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale is stamping himself as one of the best junior running backs in California. He rushed for 261 yards in 15 carries and scored five touchdowns in a win over Encino Crespi.
Backups perform
Corona Centennial and Huntington Beach Edison didn’t have their starting quarterbacks available because of injury and illness. It was no problem. Arturo Herrera passed for three touchdowns in Centennial’s 73-0 win over Eitwanda. Mateo Gallego ran for three touchdowns in Edison’s 38-0 win over Anaheim Canyon.
Tough loss
Jayden Daniels of Cajon couldn’t have done much better in a 49-46 loss to Murrieta Valley. He passed for 520 yards and six touchdowns.
