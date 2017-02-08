Who was going to stop LaMelo Ball? Not his coach, not his father

There’s no doubt that scoring 92 points in a 32-minute high school basketball game is pretty extraordinary, so what did 15-year-old LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills do when he got home Tuesday night?

“He took a shower, ate something and went to bed,” his father, LaVar Ball, said.

A day after he scored 51 points in the first three quarters and then poured in 41 more in the fourth of a 146-123 victory over Los Osos, debate swirled over whether Ball’s accomplishment should be celebrated or criticized.

“As a coach, if I see a player doing well, who am I to stop his shine?” Stephan Gilling, Chino Hills’ first-year coach said Wednesday morning.

With LiAngelo Ball, the team’s leading scorer, sidelined because of an ankle injury, younger brother LaMelo was asked to take on an additional scoring load. He took 61 shots.

Los Osos Coach Dave Smith said his team tried everything to stop the onslaught, even triple-teaming Ball. But after the game he called it “a joke,” adding, “It goes against everything the CIF stands for.”

On Wednesday, Smith said, “I told Mr. Ball he has great sons. There’s no animosity on my part about the kids or the Ball family. My problem is what we have done as a society. What we have done as coaches to athletics.

“It’s about integrity and sportsmanship. When only one kid shoots every shot but one in a quarter, that’s not right. That’s not, as coaches, what we’re supposed to do.

“They have a chance to score a layup and they turn and pass the ball out so another teammate can score. That’s not good.”

Ball may have been particularly inspired because Chino Hills (26-1) was coming off its first loss of the season on Saturday night, when it had its 60-game winning streak come to an end in a 96-91 defeat to Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill. It was also senior night and players were dedicating the game to a Chino Hills student who is ill.

“He was just hot, unbelievably hot,” Gilling said.

LaVar Ball hinted that there might be similar breakout performances in the future. "The bigger the stage, the better he likes to play … he's been scoring like this all his life," he said of his youngest boy.

Middle brother LiAngelo scored 72 points in a November game against Temecula Rancho Christian. Older brother Lonzo Ball had many big games for Chino before heading to UCLA, where he has become a projected top-three pick in the next NBA draft.

“My boys treat this game as entertainment because that’s all it is,” LaVar Ball said. “We’re going to entertain until the clock hits zero. If you pay $8 for a ticket, we’re not going to give you $7.50. I’ve had my boys playing like that since they were babies.”

LaVar said LaMelo scored more than 100 points as a 10-year-old against a junior varsity team.

“I’ve been having him play 17-under youth ball since he was 11,” he said. “This is nothing. He could do it on a daily basis. He loves the game. … He’s only going to get better. He’s not trying to embarrass anybody. He only wants to be the best player, and he’s chasing his brothers.”

Smith, the Los Osos coach, said his major complaint is that his players were treated as if they were failures.

“My kids got into the van after playing as hard as they possibly could and scoring 123 points and all they hear is they suck and they can’t guard anybody from adults,” he said. “That’s wrong.

“I felt as a school it was embarrassing to be on ‘SportsCenter’ last night as the No. 1 story. I don’t feel that’s what high school athletics is about.”

Chino Hills’ next game is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Rancho Cucamonga High. LiAngelo will not be playing. Could LaMelo go for 100 points?

“You never know,” Gilling said.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer