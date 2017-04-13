Bishop Amat wins National Classic

Strong pitching from Richard Castro and Steven Loera propelled Bishop Amat to a 5-1 win over JSerra on Thursday night in the championship game of the National Classic at Cal State Fullerton.

Castro allowed three hits in five innings and struck out four. Loera allowed one hit in two shutout innings of relief. Mathew Raffety and AJ Barraza each had two hits and Jesus Maldonado contributed two RBI. Royce Lewis of JSerra finished with eight hits in the tournament.

Mission Viejo defeated Sunrise Mountain, 5-2. Matt Austin and Luke Spillane had two hits each. Oaks Christian defeated Cypress, 4-3. Rhylan Thomas had three hits. El Dorado was beaten by Buchanan, 4-2.

In other games, Norco defeated Corona, 12-7, in the Big VIII League. Corona Santiago defeated King, 7-5. Jacob Shanks went four for four with three RBI. Roosevelt defeated Centennial, 2-0.

Gahr defeated Warren, 2-0. Joel Casillas and Will Roberson combined for a three-hit shutout.

Vista Murrieta defeated Murrieta Valley, 2-0, and will enter next week's Boras Classic as one of the hottest teams. Brandon Ross threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Jake Moberg had a triple and two RBI.

Moorpark defeated Simi Valley, 5-2. Brian Guy had a home run, double and four RBI. Tyger Goslin and Junior Sandoval added two hits each.

In the Sunset League, Huntington Beach hung on for a 4-3 win over Edison. Ben McConnell had three hits and two RBI. Hagen Danner struck out 12 in six innings.

Aliso Niguel defeated Capistrano Valley, 4-3. Ethan Hoopingarner struck out five in 3 2/3 innings.

El Toro defeated San Clemente, 2-1, scoring a run in the seventh. Jake Jackson struck out eight in a complete game.

Chaparral defeated Great Oak, 5-0. Worth Planer had two hits for Great Oak.

In the Foothill League, Hart defeated Valencia, 6-2. Bryce Collins and Brendan Henry combined on a seven-hitter. Cody Jefferis and Josh Cerpa had two hits each.

West Ranch defeated Golden Valley, 12-2. Christos Stefanos had four hits and three RBI. Ryan Camacho added three hits and three RBI.

Helix defeated Agoura, 8-2. Calabasas defeated Rocklin, 2-1. Cogeian Embry struck out 10 in five innings. Shawn Goosenberg went four for four.

Newbury Park lost to Cathedral Catholic, 7-6.

La Mirada defeated Glenn, 3-0.

Ethan Clough threw a four-hitter for six innings in Temecula Valley's 5-1 win over Murrieta Mesa. Austin Baltierra had two hits and two RBI.

In the Golden League, Quartz Hill stayed unbeaten with a 17-8 win over Eastside. Quartz Hill scored 11 runs in the sixth inning. Christian Epley hit two home runs in the inning. Daniel Cardenas finished with four hits.