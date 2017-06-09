The Times' high school all-star baseball team

The Los Angeles Times’ 2017 high school baseball all-star team, as selected by Eric Sondheimer:
Pitcher: Jake Jackson, El Toro, Sr. The Nevada signee led the Chargers to the Southern Section Division 1 championship. He had a record of 12-1 with a 0.61 ERA and walked just seven batters in 92 innings.
Pitcher: Jonathan Guardado, Nogales, Sr. The Arizona signee had a 14-0 record with a 0.33 ERA. He struck out 135 batters in 84 2/3 innings.
Utility: Hagen Danner, Huntington Beach, Sr. A UCLA signee and probable early-round draft pick, batted .350 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He also had a 11-1 record as a pitcher with a 1.22 ERA.
Catcher: Daniel Zakosek, Chatsworth, Sr. The West Valley League MVP batted .390 with 23 RBIs in leading the Chancellors to a 29-6 record.
Infielder: Hunter Greene, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr. The Mission League MVP, a projected early first-round draft choice, hit .324 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. As a pitcher, he had a record of 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA.
Infielder: Royce Lewis, JSerra, Sr. A three-time Trinity League player of the year, Lewis batted .388 with four home runs and 25 stolen bases. He was the Gatorade state player of the year and is a projected first-round draft choice.
Infielder: Brice Turang, Corona Santiago, Jr. He had 47 hits, including 13 doubles, and struck out just once in 101 at-bats while batting .465.
Infielder: Tyler Freeman, Etiwanda, Sr. The Texas Christian signee led his team to the Division 2 championship with his bat and glove. He finished with a .526 batting average and 36 RBIs.
Outfielder: Nick Pratto, Huntington Beach, Sr. The USC signee, another projected first-round draft choice, batted .330 with nine home runs and also had a 5-1 pitching record and 0.99 ERA.
Outfielder: RJ Scheck, Harvard-Westlake, Jr. He batted .480 with 36 hits, including nine doubles and two home runs. He had 21 RBIs.
Outfielder: R.J. Lan, La Mirada, Sr. The Texas Christian signee batted .429 with four home runs and was the Suburban League MVP.
Twitter: latsondheimer