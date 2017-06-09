The Times' high school all-star baseball team

The Los Angeles Times’ 2017 high school baseball all-star team, as selected by Eric Sondheimer:

Pitcher: Jake Jackson, El Toro, Sr. The Nevada signee led the Chargers to the Southern Section Division 1 championship. He had a record of 12-1 with a 0.61 ERA and walked just seven batters in 92 innings.

Pitcher: Jonathan Guardado, Nogales, Sr. The Arizona signee had a 14-0 record with a 0.33 ERA. He struck out 135 batters in 84 2/3 innings.

Utility: Hagen Danner, Huntington Beach, Sr. A UCLA signee and probable early-round draft pick, batted .350 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He also had a 11-1 record as a pitcher with a 1.22 ERA.

Catcher: Daniel Zakosek, Chatsworth, Sr. The West Valley League MVP batted .390 with 23 RBIs in leading the Chancellors to a 29-6 record.

Infielder: Hunter Greene, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr. The Mission League MVP, a projected early first-round draft choice, hit .324 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. As a pitcher, he had a record of 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA.

Infielder: Royce Lewis, JSerra, Sr. A three-time Trinity League player of the year, Lewis batted .388 with four home runs and 25 stolen bases. He was the Gatorade state player of the year and is a projected first-round draft choice.

Infielder: Brice Turang, Corona Santiago, Jr. He had 47 hits, including 13 doubles, and struck out just once in 101 at-bats while batting .465.

Infielder: Tyler Freeman, Etiwanda, Sr. The Texas Christian signee led his team to the Division 2 championship with his bat and glove. He finished with a .526 batting average and 36 RBIs.

Outfielder: Nick Pratto, Huntington Beach, Sr. The USC signee, another projected first-round draft choice, batted .330 with nine home runs and also had a 5-1 pitching record and 0.99 ERA.

Outfielder: RJ Scheck, Harvard-Westlake, Jr. He batted .480 with 36 hits, including nine doubles and two home runs. He had 21 RBIs.

Outfielder: R.J. Lan, La Mirada, Sr. The Texas Christian signee batted .429 with four home runs and was the Suburban League MVP.

Caption Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Caption Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Caption Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Caption Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Caption UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Caption The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer