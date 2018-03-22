A look at the state basketball championship games on Friday

Here's a capsulized look at the CIF state basketball finals on Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
BOYS
Division I: Chino Hills vs. Walnut Creek Las Lomas, 8 p.m.
Few teams in Southern California have been able to deal with 6-foot-9 Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills. Now he's a problem for Las Lomas, which likes to score in the 70s. Chino Hills will be glad to run up and down, especially with Andre Ball reaching peak form. The pick: Chino Hills.
Division II: Santa Monica Crossroads vs. Alameda, 4 p.m.
Alameda made 26 of 30 free throws in its regional final, so Crossroads must beware of committing too many fouls, particularly against 6-8 senior Kingsley Obiorah. It will be up to 6-10 Shareef O'Neal and point guard D.J. Houston to deliver Crossroads' first state title since 1997. The pick: Crossroads.
Division IV: View Park Prep vs. San Francisco Stuart Hall, noon.
View Park is known for its defense and is prepared for this pressure moment after playing in the competitive Coliseum League. Shamar Lair was a first-team all-league selection. Freshman point guard Christian Johnson has come through all season with hispoise and good judgment. It's going to come down to execution and making free throws. The pick: View Park.
GIRLS
Division I: Gardena Serra vs. San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral, 6 p.m.
Junior Alexis Tucker averages 16.8 points for the Cavaliers, who rely on athleticism and pressure defense. Sacred Heart has a record of 15-14 but is playing well and has faced a tough schedule. The pick: Serra.
Division III: Fullerton Sunny Hills vs. Sacramento West Campus, 2 p.m.
UCLA-bound Kiara Jefferson scored 20 points in a regional final for West Campus, which won last year's Division IV title. Sunny Hills, led by Jessica Barrow, is making its first appearance in the state finals. The pick: West Campus.
Division IV: Rolling Hills Prep vs. Portola Valley Woodside Priory, 10 a.m.
Rolling Hills (30-2) relies on sophomore Alyssa Maxey and 6-4 freshman Clarice Akunwafo. Akunwafo had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Southern Section 4A final. Priory has its own 6-4 standout in Ila Lane, who scored 24 points in a regional final. The pick: Woodside Priory.
