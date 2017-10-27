How the top 25 high school football teams fared

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday night:
Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (9-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 51-21 vs. Servite (Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1) def. Norco, 63-28 at King, Thursday
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-2) def. Servite, 42-17 at JSerra, Friday
4. MISSION VIEJO (9-0) Idle vs. San Clemente, Friday
5. CHAMINADE (8-1) def. SO Notre Dame, 40-35 vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
6. JSERRA (7-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 36-35 vs. St. John Bosco, Friday
7. UPLAND (9-0) def. Etiwanda, 77-21 at Los Osos, Friday
8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-1) def. Damien, 56-9 vs. Chino Hills, Friday
9. LONG BEACH POLY (8-1) def. Lakewood, 64-0 at Gardena Serra, Friday
10. SAN CLEMENTE (9-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 56-21 at Mission Viejo, Friday
11. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3) def. JSerra, 36-35 vs. Orange Lutheran (Trabuco Hills), Friday
12. SERVITE (6-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-17 vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-21 vs. Santa Margarita (Trabuco Hills), Friday
14. VALENCIA (8-1) def. West Ranch, 64-13 vs. Canyon Country Canyon, Friday
15. NARBONNE (6-3) def. Washington 72-0 at Gardena, Friday
16. PARACLETE (8-1) def. McAuliffe, 49-8 vs. Sierra Canyon (Antelope Valley College), Friday
17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-3) lost to Corona Santiago, 31-28 at Norco, Thursday
18. HERITAGE (8-1) def. Temescal Canyon, 60-7 at Paloma Valley, Friday
19. CHARTER OAK (9-0) def. Chino, 48-10 at West Covina, Friday
20. SIERRA CANYON (8-1) def. Brentwood, 49-0 at Paraclete (Antelope Valley College), Friday
21. BISHOP AMAT (5-4) def. Alemany, 42-22 at Chaminade, Friday
22. CALABASAS (8-1) def. Thousand Oaks, 40-14 at Moorpark, Friday
23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2) def. St. Bonaventure, 38-0 at Westlake, Friday
24. LA HABRA (7-2) def. Buena Park, 50-14 at Fullerton, Friday
25. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-2) def. Great Oak, 49-21 at Murrieta Mesa, Friday