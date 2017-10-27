Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

How the top 25 high school football teams fared

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday night:

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (9-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 51-21 vs. Servite (Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1) def. Norco, 63-28 at King, Thursday

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-2) def. Servite, 42-17 at JSerra, Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (9-0) Idle vs. San Clemente, Friday

5. CHAMINADE (8-1) def. SO Notre Dame, 40-35 vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

6. JSERRA (7-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 36-35 vs. St. John Bosco, Friday

7. UPLAND (9-0) def. Etiwanda, 77-21 at Los Osos, Friday

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-1) def. Damien, 56-9 vs. Chino Hills, Friday

9. LONG BEACH POLY (8-1) def. Lakewood, 64-0 at Gardena Serra, Friday

10. SAN CLEMENTE (9-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 56-21 at Mission Viejo, Friday

11. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3) def. JSerra, 36-35 vs. Orange Lutheran (Trabuco Hills), Friday

12. SERVITE (6-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-17 vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-21 vs. Santa Margarita (Trabuco Hills), Friday

14. VALENCIA (8-1) def. West Ranch, 64-13 vs. Canyon Country Canyon, Friday

15. NARBONNE (6-3) def. Washington 72-0 at Gardena, Friday

16. PARACLETE (8-1) def. McAuliffe, 49-8 vs. Sierra Canyon (Antelope Valley College), Friday

17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-3) lost to Corona Santiago, 31-28 at Norco, Thursday

18. HERITAGE (8-1) def. Temescal Canyon, 60-7 at Paloma Valley, Friday

19. CHARTER OAK (9-0) def. Chino, 48-10 at West Covina, Friday

20. SIERRA CANYON (8-1) def. Brentwood, 49-0 at Paraclete (Antelope Valley College), Friday

21. BISHOP AMAT (5-4) def. Alemany, 42-22 at Chaminade, Friday

22. CALABASAS (8-1) def. Thousand Oaks, 40-14 at Moorpark, Friday

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2) def. St. Bonaventure, 38-0 at Westlake, Friday

24. LA HABRA (7-2) def. Buena Park, 50-14 at Fullerton, Friday

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-2) def. Great Oak, 49-21 at Murrieta Mesa, Friday

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°