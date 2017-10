The Times' high school football rankings

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game (last ranking)

1. MATER DEI (7-0) def. St. John Bosco, 31-21 | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) def. Corona Santiago, 61-14 | vs. Corona, Friday (3)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-2) lost to Mater Dei, 31-21 | vs. Santa Margarita (at El Camino College), Friday (2)

4. MISSION VIEJO (8-0) def. San Juan Hills, 35-7 | at Trabuco Hills, Friday (4)

5. CHAMINADE (6-1) def. Loyola, 37-14 | vs. Alemany, Friday (5)

6. JSERRA (7-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 52-21 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (6)

7. UPLAND (7-0) def. Damien, 49-8 | vs. Chino Hills, Friday (7)

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-1) def. Los Osos, 48-0 | vs. Etiwanda, Friday (8)

9. LONG BEACH POLY (6-1) def. Compton, 57-10 | vs. Long Beach Jordan (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (9)

10. SAN CLEMENTE (7-0) def. Tesoro, 30-14 | at San Juan Hills, Friday (13)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) def. Servite, 51-28 | vs. St. John Bosco (at El Camino College), Friday (140

12. SERVITE (5-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 51-28 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (10)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2) lost to JSerra, 52-21 | vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday (11)

14. VALENCIA (6-1) def. Golden Valley, 48-7 | vs. Saugus (at College of Canyons), Friday (15)

15. NARBONNE (4-3) def. Wilmington Banning, 51-0 | at San Pedro, Friday (16)

16. PARACLETE (7-1) def. Viewpoint by forfeit | vs. McAuliffe (at Antelope Valley College), Oct. 27 (17)

17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-2) def. Corona, 42-6 | vs. King, Friday (18)

18. HERITAGE (6-1) def. Elsinore, 41-14 | vs. Perris, Friday (19)

19. CHARTER OAK (7-0) def. Los Altos, 39-7 | vs. Walnut, Friday (20)

20. GARDENA SERRA (4-3) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 44-22 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (21)

21. CALABASAS (6-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 26-14 | vs. Newbury Park, Friday (12)

22. EDISON (5-2) def. Newport Harbor, 48-0 | vs. Los Alamitos (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday (22)

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2) idle | at Camarillo, Friday (23)

24. BISHOP AMAT (3-4) def. Crespi, 56-24 | at Gardena Serra, Friday (24)

25. LA HABRA (5-2) def. Troy, 47-0 | vs. Sonora, Friday (25)

