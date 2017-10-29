CALIFORNIA POLITICS
After years of whispers, women speak out about harassment in California's Capitol
The Times' high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (Last ranking)

1. MATER DEI (9-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 51-21 | vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; (1)

CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1) def. Norco, 63-28 | at King, Thursday (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-2) def. Servite, 42-17 | at JSerra, Friday (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (9-0) idle | vs. San Clemente, Friday (4)

5. CHAMINADE (8-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 40-35 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (5)

6. UPLAND (9-0) def. Etiwanda, 77-21 | at Los Osos, Friday (7)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3) def. JSerra, 36-35 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (11)

8. JSERRA (7-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 36-35 | vs. St. John Bosco, Friday (6)

9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-1) def. Damien, 56-9 | vs.Chino Hills, Friday (8)

10. LONG BEACH POLY (8-1) def. Lakewood, 64-0 |at Gardena Serra, Friday (9)

11. SAN CLEMENTE (9-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 56-21 | at Mission Viejo, Friday (10)

12. SERVITE (6-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 42-17 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (12)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-21 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Trabuco Hills), Friday (13)

14. VALENCIA (8-1) def. West Ranch, 64-13 | vs. Canyon Country Canyon, Friday (14)

15. NARBONNE (6-3) def. Washington, 72-0 | at Gardena, Friday (15)

16. PARACLETE (8-1) def. McAuliffe, 49-8 | vs. Sierra Canyon (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (16)

17. HERITAGE (8-1) def. Temescal Canyon, 60-7 |at Paloma Valley, Friday (18)

18. CHARTER OAK (9-0) def. Chino, 48-10 | at West Covina, Friday (19)

19. SIERRA CANYON (8-1) def. Brentwood, 49-0 | vs. Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (20)

20. BISHOP AMAT (5-4) def. Alemany, 42-22 | at Chaminade, Friday (21)

21. CALABASAS (8-1) def. Thousand Oaks, 40-14 | at Moorpark, Friday (22)

22. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2) def. St. Bonaventure, 38-0 |at Westlake, Friday (23)

23. LA HABRA (7-2) def. Buena Park, 50-14 | at Fullerton, Friday (24)

24. CORONA SANTIAGO (6-3) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 31-28 | at Corona, Thursday (NR)

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-2) def. Great Oak, 49-21 | at Murrrieta Mesa, Friday (25)

