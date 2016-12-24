The L.A. Times 2016 All-Star football team

The Los Angeles Times’ All-Star football team for 2016:

Offense

Running back: Jaylon Redd, Rancho Cucamonga, 5-9, 180, Sr.: One of the best big-play athletes in SoCal, Redd rushed for 1,801 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He also was a top defensive back for a 12-1 team.

Running back: Eric Melesio, Norte Vista, 5-9, 165, Sr.: He rushed for a state-leading 4,453 yards and 56 touchdowns. In a 27-21 overtime loss in the Southern Section D7 final, he carried the ball 53 times and gained 259 yards.

Quarterback: J.T. Daniels, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-1, 195, So.: Daniels led Mater Dei to 13 consecutive victories. He passed for an Orange County record 4,849 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Wide receiver: Amon-ra St. Brown, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0, 175, Jr.: St. Brown stamped himself as one of the top receivers for the class of 2018. He caught 60 passes for 1,229 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Wide receiver: Osiris St. Brown, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-1, 178, Sr.: Headed to Stanford, St. Brown caught 56 passes for 1,069 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Wide receiver: Marquis Spiker, Murrieta Valley, 6-3, 175, Jr.: Spiker averaged 19.4 yards a reception, catching 90 passes for 1,747 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Line: Brett Neilon, Santa Margarita, 6-2, 286, Sr.: Committed to USC, Neilon played center and was one of the most consistent blockers from the talent-rich Trinity League.

Line: Wyatt Davis, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 315, Sr.: The Ohio State-bound senior almost single-handedly rose up in the Division 1 final to lead a Braves offensive line that helped produce 376 yards rushing.

Line: Tommy Brown, Mater Dei, 6-7, 325, Jr.: It’s not only Brown’s size that makes him impressive. It’s his constant improvement that has him on a path to be one of the best in SoCal.

Line: Mike Saffell, Edison, 6-3, 290, Sr.: The Cal commit controlled the line at the center position, leading and charging ahead for the Southern Section Division 3 champions.

Line: Kanan Ray, Sierra Canyon, 6-4, 275, Sr.: The UCLA commit was a warrior in the playoffs, ignoring nicks, bruises and pain to help block and lead the Trailblazers to Southern Section Division 4 and state Division 2-A championships.

Kicker: Clay Eggeman, Capistrano Valley, 5-11, 155, Sr.: Eggeman made 17 of 19 field goals, with a long of 41. He made 53 of 55 PATs. The only misses were the result of blocks or tipped kicks.

Defense

Line: Jacob Callier, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 252, Sr.: The Colorado commit had nine sacks as the No. 1 defensive player for Division 1 champion and Open Division bowl champion St. John Bosco.

Line: Dominic Peterson, Narbonne, 6-0, 265, Sr.: Mobility, quickness and toughness enabled Peterson to record 17 sacks for the City Section Division I champions.

Line: Jaelan Phillips, Redlands East Valley, 6-5, 250, Sr.: The UCLA commit averaged 11 tackles a game while accumulating 21 sacks as a dominant defensive end.

Line: Shane Irwin, Palos Verdes, 6-4, 240, Sr.: The San Diego State commit recorded 18 1/2 sacks and 98 tackles in 12 games.

Linebacker: Collin Schooler, Mission Viejo, 6-2, 225, Sr.: A two-way standout, Schooler had 77 tackles and also rushed for 1,161 yards and scored 19 touchdowns for the 11-1 Diablos.

Linebacker: Anthony Pandy, Narbonne, 6-2, 220, Sr.: He was the City Section defensive player the last two seasons as a defensive end, then linebacker. He made 125 tackles, including 11 sacks.

Back: Brandon McKinney, Orange Lutheran, 6-0, 180, Sr.: The Washington commit was another two-way standout. Against Servite, he twice returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Back: Deommodore Lenoir, L.A. Salesian, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Lenoir had 51 solo tackles playing strong safety. He also used his athleticism to play quarterback, receiver, return punts and kickoffs.

Back: Darnay Holmes, Calabasas, 5-11, 185, Sr.: Holmes helped Calabasas win back-to-back Southern Section championships as a two-way player. He scored 17 touchdowns.

Back: Ja’lani Elison, Reseda, 5-11, 165, Jr.: Elison made a state-leading 15 interceptions, returning six for touchdowns. In the City Section Division III championship game, he scored three touchdowns.

Back: Thomas Graham, Rancho Cucamonga, 5-11, 163, Sr.: The Oregon commit had 45 tackles and two interceptions for the 12-1 Cougars, who made it to the Division 1 semifinals.

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Stonehouse averaged 44.1 yards on punts and had 11 placed inside the 20-yard line.

Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption J.J. Redick discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Breaking down the Rams' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Becoming a trapeze artist is hard Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Caption Rams fans given hope for future as team fires Coach Jeff Fisher The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles. The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: latsondheimer