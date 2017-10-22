ENTERTAINMENT
The Times high school football rankings

Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last Week | Next game (last ranking)

1. MATER DEI (8-0) def. JSerra, 45-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1) def. Corona, 65-0 | vs. Norco, Friday (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-2) def. Santa Margarita, 40-38 | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (9-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 63-0 | vs. San Clemente, Friday (4)

5. CHAMINADE (7-1) def. Alemany, 45-0 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (5)

6. JSERRA (7-1) lost to Mater Dei, 45-3 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday (6)

7. UPLAND (8-0) def. Chino Hills, 56-0 | at Etiwanda, Friday (7)

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-1) def. Etiwanda, 48-7 | at Damien, Friday (8)

9. LONG BEACH POLY (7-1) def. Long Beach Jordan, 81-0 | vs. Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (9)

10. SAN CLEMENTE (8-0) def. San Juan Hills, 31-13 | vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday (10)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 40-38 | at JSerra, Friday (11)

12. SERVITE (6-2) def. Orange Lutheran, 29-28 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Cerritos College), Friday (12)

13. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3) lost to Servite, 29-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (13)

14. VALENCIA (7-1) def. Saugus, 50-3 | vs. West Ranch, Friday (14)

15. NARBONNE (5-3) def. San Pedro, 57-7 |vs, Washington, Friday (15)

16. PARACLETE (7-1) did not play | vs. McAuliffe (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (16)

17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-2) def. King, 40-15 | at Corona Santiago, Friday (17)

18. HERITAGE (7-1) def. Perris, 62-0 | vs. Temescal Canyon, Friday (18)

19. CHARTER OAK (8-0) def. Walnut, 35-0 | vs. Chino, Friday (19)

20. SIERRA CANYON (7-1) def. Campbell Hall, 51-7 | at Brentwood, Friday; NR

21. BISHOP AMAT (4-4) def. Gardena Serra, 21-14 | vs. Alemany, Friday (24)

22. CALABASAS (7-1) def. Newbury Park, 44-24 | at Thousand Oaks, Friday (21)

23. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2) def. Camarillo, 23-21 | vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday (23)

24. LA HABRA (6-2) def. Sonora, 40-0 | vs. Buena Park, Friday (25)

25. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2) def. Temecula Valley, 42-14 | vs. Great Oak, Friday (NR)

