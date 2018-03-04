Southern Section basketball: Onyeka Okongwu dominates, Chino Hills cruises 72-56 over Pasadena

Santa Barbara San Marcos 67, Riverside Poly 47: The Royals won in 2A, their first section championship, behind 19 points from Stefan Korfas, and 17 points and 11rebounds from Jackson Stormo. Riverside Poly (24-8) had not played in a section championship game since 1983. The Royals used a 9-2 second-quarter run to take a 22-13 lead midway through the period. The Bears cut the deficit to 46-37 on a layup fromLamont Butler with 6:15 left, but the Royals went on a 9-0 run. Butler had 19 points.