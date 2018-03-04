Southern Section basketball: Onyeka Okongwu dominates, Chino Hills cruises 72-56 over Pasadena

The first man listed on the scouting report when preparing to play the Chino Hills boys' basketball team is Onyeka Okongwu.
Few teams have discovered a way to stop the youngster they call "Big O," and Pasadena knew what was coming, but still couldn't stop it.
Okongwu, 6 feet 9 and 220 pounds, turned in a 38-point, 16-rebound, five blocked-shot performance in the Huskies' 72-56 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday night in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at AzusaPacific.
The junior was getting dunk after dunk as his teammates kept dumping the ball to him.
Chino Hills (21-11) began to separate in the third quarter as consecutive dunks helped the Huskies extend their lead to 45-34 with 2:58 to go in the quarter and rode Okongwu's back the rest of the way.
Bryce Hamilton led the Bulldogs (23-7) with 22 points.
Santa Barbara San Marcos 67, Riverside Poly 47: The Royals won in 2A, their first section championship, behind 19 points from Stefan Korfas, and 17 points and 11rebounds from Jackson Stormo. Riverside Poly (24-8) had not played in a section championship game since 1983. The Royals used a 9-2 second-quarter run to take a 22-13 lead midway through the period. The Bears cut the deficit to 46-37 on a layup fromLamont Butler with 6:15 left, but the Royals went on a 9-0 run. Butler had 19 points.
Nogales 78, Ventura Foothill Technology 65:Nogales guard Dale Batac scored 30 points in the 5AAfinal. The Nobles made 26 of 50 free throws. Colin Vallance led the Dragons with 16 points.
GIRLS
Brentwood 55, Ventura Foothill Technology 53: Sammy Wadler's two huge plays lifted the Eagles (28-4) in the 4AA title game. Wadler made a three-point basket to tie the score 53-53 with 3.9 seconds left, then strippedCydnie Gutierrez on the inbounds pass and scored on a runner as time expired at Azusa Pacific. Destiney McAllister led Brentwood with 20 points. Emiline Bova had 19 points for the Dragons (23-6).
West Torrance 46, Chaminade 45: The Warriors limited the Eagles to nine points in the fourth quarter in the Division 1 final. Lani Lum led the Warriors (27-4) with 12 points, and Haley Jones had 11 points and 17 rebounds. Jasmine Moore had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (21-8), and Leslie Hunter scored 14 points.