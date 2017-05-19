Agoura senior Tara Davis is one to watch at Southern Section track and field championships

A year ago, Michael Norman of Vista Murrieta and T.J. Brock of West Hills Chaminade were the stars at the Southern Section track and field championships. Both moved on to USC, where they have had strong freshman seasons.

This year’s final, set for Saturday at Cerritos College, will feature one of the nation’s top female competitors, Tara Davis of Agoura. She’s favored to win three individual events, and who knows what kind of records she might set in the process.

Davis ran the 100 hurdles in 12.89 seconds at prelims last weekend, the second fastest time in U.S. history. She’s only the fourth high school girl to run the race in less than 13 seconds.

She also holds the state long jump record at 21 feet 8 3/4 inches and has gone 41-9 in the triple jump.

In the girls’ sprints, senior Jasmin Reed of Gardena Serra will face competition from sophomore De’Anna Nowling of Calabasas. Shae Anderson of Norco has the fastest time in the state in the 400 at 51.99.

In the boys’ competition, Isaiah Cunningham of Moreno Valley Rancho Verde is the athlete to watch. He ran a 10.32 100 meters at the Division 1 prelims. Javelin Guidry of Vista Murrieta has clocked a 10.34.

Zion Bowens is the latest standout 400-meter runner from Long Beach Poly. Joseph Anderson of Upland is a star in the hurdles. And watch out for USC-bound Earnie Sears of Mission Hills Alemany and Sean Lee of Mission Viejo Trabuco Hills in the high jump.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m., and running events start at 1 p.m.

