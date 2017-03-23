Capsules advancing Friday's state championship basketball games

A look at the CIF state basketball championships to be played Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento:

Boys

DIVISION I

Eastvale Roosevelt (25-8) vs. Union City Logan (28-5), 8 p.m.: Roosevelt has been in existence only 11 years and is playing for its first state title. The duo of Matt Mitchell and Jemarl Baker will be very tough to stop. Logan won in overtime to reach the final and has good guards.

DIVISION III

Villa Park (27-6) vs. San Francisco Mission (34-1), 4 p.m.: The Franklin brothers, senior Myles and sophomore Julien, have led Villa Park. Both are 6 feet 4, versatile and perform under pressure. Mission relies on senior guards Niamey Harris, Jamion Wright and Jayden Foston, all averaging in double figures.

DIVISION V

Rolling Hills Prep (28-2) vs. Watsonville St. Francis (29-2), noon: Junior Alex Garcia is averaging 19.3 points and sophomore Chris Koon is at 18.9 points for Rolling Hills. St. Francis made 12 threes in the Northern California regional final.

Girls

DIVISION I

Windward (29-4) vs. Sacramento McClatchy (31-4), 6 p.m.: McClatchy should have a home-court crowd advantage and likes to put lots of defensive pressure on its opponent. Windward has sophomore sensation Charisma Osborne, who scored 35 points in the regional final.

DIVISION III

Fullerton Rosary (29-5) vs. Moraga Campolindo (27-6), 2 p.m.: Freshman Kate Goostrey has been making key contributions for Rosary, which is seeking its first state title. Campolindo junior Haley Van Dyke scored 46 points and had 20 rebounds in the regional final.

DIVISION V

Rolling Hills Prep (32-3) vs. East Palo Alto Eastside Prep (22-8), 10 a.m.: Defending state champion Eastside has a top junior in Kayla Tahaafe, who had 29 points in the regional final. Freshman Alyssa Maxey has been the impact player for Rolling Hills, averaging 22.5 points.

