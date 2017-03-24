State basketball previews: How the teams match up in Saturday's championship games

A look at the CIF state basketball championships involving local teams to be played Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento:

Boys

Open Division: Torrance Bishop Montgomery (30-2) vs. Roseville Woodcreek (32-2), 8 p.m.: Wins over Sierra Canyon, Chino Hills and Santa Ana Mater Dei (twice) in the past month have left little doubt that the Knights are the best team in California. But they need one more win to prove it. They’ve dealt with talented centers and won and will have to deal with another in 6-11 Jordan Brown, who had 31 points and 17 rebounds in the regional final for Woodcreek.

Division II: Anaheim Esperanza (29-3) vs. Hayward Moreau Catholic (25-9), 4 p.m. KZ Okpala is a Stanford signee averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Aztecs, seeking their first state title. Moreau has its own scoring standout in Damari Milstead, who’s averaging 25.9 points.

Division IV: La Mesa Helix (31-5) vs. Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent (27-7), noon: Standout 6-9 forward Miles Norris leads a Helix team that has won 22 consecutive games.

Girls

Division II: Santa Ana Mater Dei (24-8) vs. Fairfield Vanden (30-5), 2 p.m. Coach Kevin Kiernan has the Monarchs back playing for a state title.Their team chemistry is very good, led by Duke-bound Jayda Adams. Julia Blackshell-Fair is averaging 16.3 points and 10 rebounds for Vanden.

Division IV: Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos (27-3) vs. Sacramento West Campus (29-4). 10 a.m. Junior Dynnah Buckner is averaging 18.4 points for Los Osos, which came back from a 15-point deficit to win its regional final.

