Friday’s top high school football games: Trinity League showdown and an East L.A. Classic

Santa Margarita (5-3, 1-2) at JSerra (7-1, 2-1), 7: Third place in the Trinity League behind Mater Dei and St. John Bosco is at stake in this matchup of very good offensive teams. Santa Margarita scored 38 points against St. John Bosco last week, led by versatile quarterback Josiah Norwood. JSerra has lost only to Mater Dei and has offensive balance with quarterback Matt Robinson and running back Al Fisher.

The pick: JSerra

L.A. Roosevelt (4-4, 0-3) vs. Garfield (3-5, 2-1) at East L.A. College, 7:30: The East L.A. Classic is expected to attract a crowd in excess of 15,000 for this annual rivalry game. Garfield has won seven in a row in the series and features a healthy Henry Polanco at quarterback. Roosevelt has made steady improvement under second-year coach Ricardo Zepeda.

The pick: Garfield

