Friday night's top high school football games

Friday’s top high school football games:

Lancaster Paraclete (2-0) at Westlake Village Oaks Christian (1-1), 7 p.m.: The Spirits are ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 5 and have been playing like a Division 1 team. Quarterback Brevin White, receiver Andre Hunt and freshman running back Amir Bankhead are off to outstanding starts. Oaks Christian knocked off Edison last week after relying more on the physicality of quarterback Josh Calvert. The pick: Paraclete.

West Hills Chaminade (2-0) vs. Bellflower St. John Bosco (1-1) at El Camino College, 7:30 p.m.: Chaminade gets an early playoff test. The Eagles’ offensive line might be the best in school history, but St. John Bosco offers a defense that’s the strength of the team. Running back Andrew Van Buren must be able to pick up yards for Chaminade to stay close. The pick: St. John Bosco.

