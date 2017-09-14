Friday’s top high school football games:
Mission Viejo (3-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (2-0) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.: This game is loaded with outstanding receivers. Mission Viejo has Austin Osborne, Olaijah Griffin and Elijah Collins. Poly has Jalen Hall and Camren McDonald. It will be up to the offensive lines to provide protection for quarterbacks Joey Yellen and Matt Corral. The pick: Mission Viejo.
Murrieta Valley (2-1) at San Clemente (3-0), 7 p.m.: Get ready for lots of offense. Murrieta Valley quarterback Hank Bachmeier has completed 73% of his passes. San Clemente quarterback Brendan Costello has nine touchdown passes. The pick: Murrieta Valley.
