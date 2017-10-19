Friday’s top high school football games:
San Juan Capistrano JSerra (7-0, 2-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (7-0, 2-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.: There are no easy games in the Trinity League. No. 1 Mater Dei, coming off a win over No. 3 St. John Bosco, will need to score lots of points to beat the No. 6 Lions. JSerra’s offense has been putting up touchdowns with quarterback Matt Robinson and running back Al Fisher. Mater Dei’s offense is also productive, and is improving. Quarterback J.T. Daniels has 24 touchdown passes with one interception. The pick: Mater Dei.
La Puente Bishop Amat (3-4, 3-0) at Gardena Serra (4-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports West): Bishop Amat is on a three-game winning streak. Sophomore running back Damien Moore rushed for 134 yards last week. Serra has been waiting for the return of injured quarterback Blaze McKibbin, but sophomore Doug Brumfield has been making progress. The pick: Serra.
