Friday's top high school football games: Desert showdown between state champions

Friday’s top high school football games:

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (8-1, 2-0) vs. Lancaster Paraclete (8-1, 2-0) at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.: These teams are reigning state champions in their respective divisions and are poised for a classic desert showdown. Sierra Canyon has won eight consecutive games behind a defense led by linebackers J.D. Hernandez, Michael Myrick and Trevor Howarth. Paraclete has a high-powered offense driven by quarterback Brevin White, who will need protection to get the Spirits in gear. The pick: Paraclete.

San Clemente (9-0, 3-0) at Mission Viejo (9-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.: The South Coast League title and a seeding in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs are at stake. San Clemente must take a jump up. The Tritons have not played the nonleague schedule that Mission Viejo encountered. San Clemente quarterback Brendan Costello has 21 touchdown passes with one interception. Mission Viejo’s stingy defense is led by linebacker Christian LaValle. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Los Angeles Cathedral (8-1, 4-0) at La Cañada St. Francis (9-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.: These teams have been anticipating this game for 10 weeks. Cathedral quarterback Bryce Young matches passes with St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes. Both teams have speed. Which offensive line steps up may be the determining factor. The pick: Cathedral.

