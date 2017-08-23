Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
The Southland's top high school kickers and punters of 2017

Eric Sondheimer
Nicholas Barr-Mira; Loyola; 6-0; 180; Jr.; Soccer goalie made 50-yard field goal during a junior varsity game.

Dylan Brady; Santa Margarita; 6-2; 200; Sr.; Can boom field goals from beyond 50 yards.

Ajay Culhane; Oaks Christian; 5-11; 185; Sr.; Made five of seven field-goal tries last season.

Campbell Geddes; Palisades; 5-11; 165; Sr.; Star at summer kicking camps.

Jake Haggard; JSerra; 6-3; 180; Sr.; Top punter and also made all 59 of his point-after kicks.

Jonah Lipel; Chaminade; 5-11; 170; Sr.; Harvard commit knows how to handle pressure.

Antonio Loera; Rancho Cucamonga; 6-1; 180; Sr.; Converted 13 of 14 field-goal tries.

Jack Luckhurst; Bishop Diego; 6-1; 165; Jr.; Averaged 48.3 yards on punts.

Cole Magliano; Yorba Linda; 6-0; 160; Sr.; Made 11 field goals.

Aaron Rodriguez; Hart; 6-0; 175; Jr.; Great punt hang time; was 10 of 11 on field-goal tries.

Best of the rest

Emma Baker; Rancho Christian; 6-0; Made eight of 10 field-goal tries, with a long of 40 yards.

Henry Caceres; Fremont; 5-7; 140; Sr.; Had a 53-yard field goal last season.

Matt Freem; El Toro; 6-0; 160; Sr; Had four field goals in one game.

Mikey Ibarra; Temescal Canyon; 5-9; 140; Sr.; Made all 27 PATs.

Nick Lopez, Mater Dei; 6-0; 165; Jr.; His foot might get tired with all the PATs he should get to try.

Shazel Mansour-Sakr; Bishop Amat; 5-8; 195; Sr.; Had eight field goals and was perfect on PATs.

Jonah Mendelsohn; Taft; 5-9; 150; Jr.; Hit from 37, 47 yards during a scrimmage.

Jack Morrell; Edison; 6-0; 150; Sr.; Was nine of 13 on field-goal tries.

Sean Nolan; Laguna Beach; 6-2; 190; Jr.; Top athlete who punts, kicks.

Jesse Ortiz; Arroyo; 5-11; 165; Sr.; Made 10 of 13 field-goal tries.

Brandon Petrescu; La Mirada; 5-11; 145; Jr.; Showed potential by making all four of his field-goal attempts.

Ronaldo Ramirez; Channel Islands; 5-11; 190; Sr.; Had 12 field goals.

Brandon Sanchez; Hawkins; 5-10; 155; Sr.; Soccer athlete with outstanding leg.

Tristan Trager; San Clemente; 5-8; 130; Sr.; Accuracy is his strength; 9 for 11 on field-goal tries.

Derrick Valencia; Corona Centennial; 5-6; 185; Sr.; Made 91 PATs last season.

