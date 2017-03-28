Trinity League showdowns today

This is the week we'll start finding out which team will challenge Orange Lutheran for supremacy in the Trinity League baseball race.

The Lancers are off to North Carolina after winning three league games over Santa Margarita last week.

The games Tuesday should help give an early glimpse of possible challengers. Mater Dei is playing at St. John Bosco and JSerra, the three-time defending champion, is playing at Servite.

Of course, it's about pitching depth. Teams will be facing off three times this week, so there should be no panic or big celebration after games Tuesday.

But each win is important, because it will help toward gaining a Division I playoff berth.

Some teams won't be throwing their No. 1 pitcher. Mater Dei is saving Jonathan Schiffer until Friday.

Whatever happens, it's going to be a week of terrific baseball in the Trinity League.