Baseball: Glendora is off to 4-0 start

Glendora improved to 4-0 on Friday after a 2-1 baseball victory over Kaiser.

Hayden Pearce threw six innings, striking out out four while allowing four hits. Adam Armstrong got the save.

Bryce Wooldridge and Christian Heflin each contributed RBIs.

Austin Spinney threw a six-hitter in El Dorado's 2-1 win over Corona Santiago. Kyle Luckham drove in both runs with a home run.

Great Oak defeated Santa Fe Christian, 7-3. Trent Topping (2-0) threw five innings, allowing one unearned run.

Servite defeated Dana Hills, 6-1, to improve to 4-0. Jarred Greene had two hits and Michael Frias struck out six in 6 2/3 innings.

Cypress defeated Loara, 9-2. Mike Marsh went three for three with two RBIs. Josh Landry struck out eight in six innings.

La Mirada defeated El Modena, 2-1. Kevin Smith had two hits and two RBIs and David Olson allowed one run in five innings.

Northridge Academy improved to 3-0 with a 2-1 win over Grant. Nacho Hernandez got the win.

