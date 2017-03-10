Baseball: Beckman outlasts Mission Viejo, 1-0, in nine innings

Proving a victory over Mater Dei earlier in the week was no fluke, Beckman (6-1) went out on Friday and knocked off one of the top pitchers in the Southland, Tanner Bibee, in a 1-0, nine-inning victory over Mission Viejo in a championship game of the Newport Elks tournament.

The only run scored was by Willie Lajoie in the top of the ninth inning when he stole home. Bibee struck out eight and allowed three hits in nine innings.

Zach Espinosa struck out 11 in six shutout innings for Beckman. He allowed two hits and walked one. Collin Villegas threw three shutout innings, striking out five, to pick up the win.

Hemet won its tournament division with a 9-4 win over Katella. David Ackley threw a complete game to improve to 3-0. Hemet is 7-1.

St. John Bosco defeated Riverside Poly, 4-0. Johnny Kuhn threw 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball. Jack Colette had a home run.

Glenn defeated Irvine University, 1-0, on a combined no-htter by Jose Llamas and Humberto Chiquito. David Schlomovits allowed one run in five innings for Uni.

Damien defeated King, 11-1. Aaron Miramontez had three hits and four RBIs. Joe DeFina threw a complete ame.

El Camino Real defeated Sun Valley Poly, 2-1. Dane Reed pitched into the seventh and Bryan Golnick got the save.

Justin Campbell threw four shutout innings and contributed three RBIs in Simi Valley's 4-2 win over Oak Park. Marcus Padilla had three hits.

Corona defeated Palm Desert, 10-6. Jayden Kiernan went three for four. Brendan Beck picked up his fourth save.

Loyola defeated Montebello, 6-2. Joe Fortin had two hits and two RBIs. Blake Beers threw one inning in his season debut.

Steven Rivas went four for four in Etiwanda's 8-6 win over San Dimas.

West Ranch defeated Agoura, 8-3. Jovan Camacho had three hits.

Sophomore Nathan Casebier threw a two-hit shutout in Trabuco Hills' 4-0 win over Newport Harbor.

