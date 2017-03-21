Baseball: Ben Martz of Thousand Oaks looks for doubles but is hitting home runs

Thousand Oaks Coach Jack Wilson, a former major leaguer, has been impressed with senior catcher Ben Martz, who has six home runs in nine games.

But he says Martz is no home-run hitter.

"He's a very strong guy who hits doubles and the balls are flying over the fence," Wilson said. "He's a fantastic line-drive hitter and when it's up in the zone, he hits line drives that go out of the park."

Thousand Oaks is 7-2 and 2-0 in the Marmonte League under Wilson, a first-year coach.

"It's a great bunch of kids. I'm having a lot of fun," Wilson said.

