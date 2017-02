Bryn Wade, who guided Murrieta Mesa to the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship last season, has resigned as head coach just two weeks before the season begins, the Murrieta Valley Unified School District announced on Tuesday.

He will continue as a teacher at the school. He has been head coach since 2014. He was The Times' coach of the year in 2016.

