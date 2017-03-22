Baseball: Chase Farrell throws no-hitter in Valencia's 10-0 win over Canyon

UCLA Coach John Savage went to watch his future pitcher, Valencia's Chase Farrell, on Wednesday in a Foothill League game against Canyon, and Farrell responded by throwing a no-hitter in a 10-0 victory.

"Throwing a no-hitter in front of Coach Savage definitely made my day," Farrell said.

He struck out eight, walked none and threw 81 pitches. Trace Eldridge went four for four. Ben Fariss had three hits, including a home run.

Hart defeated Golden Valley, 14-1. Ryan Carolan allowed two hits in six innings. Josh Cerpa had three hits.

Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park continue to win in the Marmonte League.

Royal Wilson threw his second consecutive shutout and third in a row for Thousand Oaks in a 3-0 win over Westlake. He allowed four hits.

Newbury Park defeated Calabasas, 6-1. Carson Lambert struck out seven and allowed two hits in six innings. Leighton Demello, Shay Whitcomb and Jake Miller each had three hits.

Newbury Park is tied with Thousand Oaks for first place at 3-0. Oaks Christian defeated Agoura, 13-7. Dane Morrow had two hits and three RBI.

In the Mission League, Harvard-Westlake defeated Chaminade, 5-2. Casey Slattery had a two-run single and freshman Drew Bowser added two hits. Jesse Bergin struck out five in four innings. St. Francis defeated Crespi, 8-2. Hayden Byrnes threw a complete game. Brandon Lewis hit a two-run home run.

Isaiah Paige threw a three-hit shutout in Damien’s 2-0 Baseline League victory over Upland.

Aliso Niguel defeated San Clemente, 8-2. Connor Kokx and Hunter Jump each had two hits and Michael Davinni hit a three-run home run. Ethan Hoopingarner struck out four in two shutout innings of relief.

In the East Valley League, North Hollywood defeated Arleta, 10-4. Rodolfo Abarca struck out six.

Torrance defeated Redondo, 10-3 Alex Gallegos had four hits.

Temecula Valley defeated Great Oak, 8-1. Austin Baltierra threw a complete game. Sergio Dawson had a three-run double.

In the Palomares League, Ayala defeated Diamond Bar, 12-1. Joe Naranjo threw a complete game. Branden Wolff and Josh Bozoian each hit home runs. South Hills held on for a 2-1 win over Glendora. Brandon Dieter got out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh. He struck out eight.

Abbott Haffar had two hits and two RBI in Simi Valley’s 7-2 win over Camarillo.

Birmingham defeated Pasadena, 7-3. Dylan Hernandez had three hits and three RBI. Eddie Rosales, Kevin Olmos and Matt Garcia added two hits each.

El Dorado defeated El Modena, 8-6. Jesse Lopez hit two home runs and finished with four RBI.

Foothill defeated Esperarnza, 6-4. Kyle Ashworth continued his hot hitting with two hits and three RBI. Foothill is 9-2.

La Mirada defeated Bellflower, 1-0, in a Suburban League opener.

