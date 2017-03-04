Baseball: Chatsworth, Harvard-Westlake will meet in Easton tournament final

It will be the pupils taking on their former teacher in the 7 p.m. championship game of the Easton tournament on Tuesday night at Birmingham.

No. 1-ranked Chatsworth (4-0) received five shutout innings from Thomas Gutierrez in a 7-1 semifinal victory over Oaks Christian. No. 4 Harvard-Westlake (4-0) received a one-hitter from Sam Hliboki and a three-run home run from Michael Snyder in a 6-1 win over Valencia.

Harvard-Westlake head coach Jared Halpert and pitching coach Joe Guntz both played for Chatsworth Coach Tom Meusborn.

Asked if everyone will have to change their signs, Halpert said, "Of course."

Hagen Danner hit two home runs, had four RBIs and also struck out six in six innings as No. 3 Huntington Beach defeated Orange Lutheran, 7-2, in game one of a doubleheader.

Kyle Luckham hit two home runs and finished with eight RBIs in El Dorado's 14-0 win over Anaheim.

Tanner Bibee struck out 11 in five shutout innings in Mission Viejo's 14-0 win over King. Jordan Cole had two doubles.

Glendora (5-0) defeated Canyon, 12-0. Dylan Diaz threw five shutout innings with eighth strikeouts. Bryce Wooldridge had three hits and three RBIs.

La Mirada handed Servite its first defeat, 3-2. Jared Jones threw three shutout innings in relief.

Burroughs defeated Santa Barbara, 1-0. Nicco Chuidian allowed five hits.

Calabasas knocked off Simi Valley, 4-1. Diego Ramirez struck out five and contributed three hits.

Carson Lambert threw a complete game in Newbury Park's 2-1 win over Moorpark.

Jonathan Schiffer pitched Mater Dei past Riverside Poly, 4-0. Maxwell Foxcroft hit a home run.

Corona Santiago defeated Sonora, 9-1. Ryan Williams, Jacob Shanks, Cole Cummings and Daryl Ruiz each had two hits.

Hart defeated Quartz Hill, 4-2. Ryan Carolan and Jacob Cevene combined on a three-hitter. Matt Elser had a home run.

David Schlomovits struk out seven in five shutout innings to help Irvine University defeat Los Amigos, 12-0. Andie Massoto had two doubles and four RBIs.

Alemany defeated Cleveland, 13-6. Caden Miller, Noah Cardenas and Jesse Parraz each had three hits. Danny Veloz struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Agoura defeated El Camino Real, 11-2. Nick Seyler had three RBIs.

Temecula Valley defeated Etiwanda, 6-2. Chris Burke went three for three.

Yucaipa defeated Crescenta Valley, 2-1, in nine innings. Kewin Ledesma and Jaimy Blank ech had two hits for CV.

Aliso Niguel defeated Pacifica, 11-1. Connor Kokx had two hits and two RBIs.

Eddie Rosales threw a two-hitter in Birmingham's 4-0 win over Westlake.

Grace Brethren defeated Sierra Canyon, 3-2, in nine innings in a semifinal game of the Southern California Invitational and will play Chaminade in the final. Chaminade defeated Paraclete, 3-1.

Northview defeated Loyola, 6-5. Jake Malloy had two hits for Loyola.

Capistrano Valley defeated Damien, 10-3.

Bishop Amat needed 12 innings to defeat Santa Margarita, 4-0. Isaac Esqueda threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts and Richard Castro threw five shutout innings. Chandler Champlain threw seven shutout innings for Santa Margarita.

Crespi defeated Malibu, 6-1. Kyle Freeman had a three-run double.

Corona defeated Gahr, 2-1. Michael Hobbs got the pitching victory.

