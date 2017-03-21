Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Baseball: Corona Santiago defeats Roosevelt, 4-0, in Big VIII League

Eric Sondheimer
Teams are beating each other in the Big VIII League. The latest result saw Corona Santiago receive five shutout innings from McKay Knoll in a 4-0 victory over Roosevelt on Tuesday.

Bryce Read got the save with two shutout innings of relief. Taylor Steig went three for three, including a home run.

Corona defeated King, 5-0. Michael Hobbs struck out seven in a complete game. Freshman Isaiah Greene had three hits.

El Toro defeated Mater Dei, 4-2. Stone Shiffman finished with two hits. Nathan Church hit a home run.

Moorpark defeated New Mexico Piedra Vista, 6-3. Dante Sandoval had two RBI and Junior Sandoval had two hits. Moorpark also defeated Colorado Grand Junction, 9-0. Brian Guy had three hits and three RBI. Kieran Sweeney threw five shutout innings.

Vista Murrieta defeated Murrieta Mesa, 10-2. Drew Sims had three hits and Jake Moberg hit a home run.

Cleveland defeated Rialto, 6-2. Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

Clay Rickerman threw 5 1/3 shutout innings and Blaine Traxel escaped a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh to help Alemany defeat Loyola, 2-0, in a Mission League game.

Beckman defeated Irvine University, 8-0. Matt McLain finished with three hits. Will Cohen threw five shutout innings.

El Camino Real picked up a 9-5 victory over Arcadia. The Conquistadores scored seven runs in the fifth.

