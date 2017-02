Cal State Northridge signee Danny Pimienta of Sun Valley Poly struck out 14 in eight innings on Friday in a nonleague baseball game against San Pedro. He's a senior left-hander.

Unfortunately, the game went nine innings and ended in a 0-0 deadlock. Ryan Zamudio allowed two hits in eight innings.

Poly faces Alemany on Saturday in the Easton tournament.

