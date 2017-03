Catcher Eddie Haus of St. Mary's and pitcher Eli Morgan of Gonzaga were youth baseball teammates growing up. They played together at Peninsula High.

On Monday, they were named the player and pitcher of the week in the West Coast Conference.

Haus had a grand slam and seven RBIs in a series against Grand Canyon.

Morgan struck out a career-high 12 in a win over Cal.

