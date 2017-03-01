Baseball: Hagen Danner helps Huntington Beach win its third consecutive game

UCLA signee Hagen Danner is living up to his talent on the mound and at the plate.

On Wednesday, he helped Huntington Beach improve to 3-0 with a 7-1 victory over Riverside Poly. He had two hits and three RBIs. Josh Hahn threw three scoreless innings of no-hit relief. Nick Lopez also had two hits.

Huntington Beach faces highly regarded Orange Lutheran in a home doubleheader on Saturday. Danner is expected to pitch in one of the games.

South Hills (2-0) defeated Los Osos, 3-0. Brandon Dieter struck out five in six innings.

Nathan Scheider struck out nine in Bonita's 1-0 win over Maranatha. Kenji Henderson had two hits.

Carter defeated Etiwanda, 3-2. Matthew Flores and David Martinez each had two hits for Carter. Anthony Villegas struck out nine in six shutout innings. Tyler Freeman contributed two RBIs for Etiwanda.

Freshmen Jake Gonzalez and Scott Ellis each had three hits in Glendora's 13-4 win over Indio. Wyatt Regis threw four shutout innings. Glendora is 3-0.

Cypress defeated El Dorado, 8-5. Isaiah Parra had a two-run home run Ezele Wicks contributed three RBIs.

Edison held on for a 7-6 win over Narbonne. Connor Aoki had a two-run double for the Chargers.

Sierra Canyon improved to 3-0 with a 12-7 win over Verdugo Hills. Jake Patterson and Seth Stone hit home runs and Michael Croft had three RBIs.

Brett Helmkamp had two hits and two RBIs in Aliso Niguel's 9-3 win over Santa Margarita.

Arleta defeated Reseda, 8-4. Walnut defeated Loyola, 2-1, behind Brock Cooper, who allowed one run in five innings.

Sophomore Doyle Kane had two doubles but St. Francis lost to Victor Valley, 9-0.

