It's going to be quite a day for the Alvarado family.

Former Kennedy baseball Coach Manny Alvarado celebrates his 63rd birthday on Tuesday. He's now an assistant coach at Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon hosts Kennedy in a baseball game at 3 p.m. Kennedy is coached by Alvarado's son, Marcus.

Good luck on which team the Alvarado family members are rooting for.

At least everybody should be able to share cake.

