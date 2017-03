The Dodgertown Classic is being held this weekend at Dodger Stadium, and it's a reunion of former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball players.

Playing for Michigan is Joe Pace. Playing for UCLA is Jake Hirabayshi and Jordan Myrow. Playing for San Diego is Chris Colarossi.

Notre Dame Coach Tom Dill is expected to drop by.

