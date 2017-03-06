Baseball: It's the pupils taking on the teacher in Easton tournament championship game

Chatsworth baseball Coach Tom Meusborn will look across the field at Birmingham High on Tuesday in the championship game of the Easton tournament and probably crack a smile or two seeing who's on the other side of the field.

Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert played for Meusborn, as did pitching coach Joe Guntz. Everybody is probably going to be changing their signs for pitches and bunts, considering they're all Chatsworth alumni.

Even Harvard-Westlake Athletic Director Matt LaCour was an assistant for Meusborn and could figure out the Chatsworth signs.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and should be a good one. Harvard-Westlake is scheduled to throw its ace, Jesse Bergin, a junior committed to UCLA who will be making his season debut. Chatsworth has All-City pitcher Tommy Palomera ready to go.

Alumni should be in the bleachers trying to pick out similarities. Since Meusborn is known for calling lots of meetings, Harvard-Westlake could do the same. So it might be a long game.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter