Baseball: Riverside King debuts under Steve Madril with sweep of Bishop Amat

The word all winter was that Riverside King was playing impressively under former North Coach Steve Madril. But could the Wolvers perform once the real baseball season began?

The answer is a resounding yes as King opened the season on Saturday with a 9-0 victory over Bishop Amat. Then the Wolves followed with a 16-3 victory for a doubleheader sweep.

Sante Grossi struck out nine and allowed two hits in six innings in the first game. Rory Smith had a home run and four RBIs. Gabe Briones added three hits, including a home run.

In the second game, Trevor Cadd had three hits and five RBIs. Smith added three hits and four RBIs, giving him eight RBIs on the day.

Senior outfielder Jonny DeLuca of Agoura had quite a 2017 debut. He contributed six hits and eight RBIs, including a home run and two triples, in a 23-3 win over Burroughs.

Hunter Greene of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame struggled in the opening inning, giving up two hits and one run, but he settled down and allowed one more hit over five innings while striking out seven in the Knights' 10-3 win over Rio Mesa. He also hit a grand slam. Michael Whiteside contributed four hits.

Tanner Bibee struck out nine and walked none in Mission Viejo's 6-0 win over Cypress. Matt Austin hit two home runs.

Will Chambers went four four four with six RBIs in West Ranch's 10-3 win over Santa Barbara.

Huntington Beach swept a doubleheader from Aliso Niguel, and its pitching staff didn't give up any runs. In the first game, the Oilers received a three-run home run from Nick Pratto in a 8-0 win. In the second game, Hagen Danner hit a home run in an 8-0 victory. Nate Madole struck out six in four shutout innings.

Taft improved to 3-0 with a 4-2 win over Culver City.

Eric Romo threw a complete game in Bellflower's 3-2 win over Long Beach Millikan.

Blake Campbell allowed two hits in 5 1/3 shutout innings as Thousand Oaks defeated Cleveland, 4-0, in the coaching debut of former major leaguer Jack Wilson.

Tim Post threw five shutout innings and struck out seven in Loyola's 3-2 win over Claremont. Nik Trapani drove in two runs.

Great Oak defeated Norco, 4-1, in game one.

Brandyn Cruz threw five shutout innings in Saugus' 1-0 win over Birmingham. Austin Scott had the walk-off hit in the seventh. Eduardo Rosales shut out the Centurions for six innings.

No. 1-ranked Chatsworth opened with a 7-1 win over Malibu. Thomas Gutierrez threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and All-City catcher Daniel Zakosek had three hits.

Santa Margarita took advantage of three errors in a 3-1 win over El Toro. Chandler Champion struck out four in five innings.

Dos Pueblos defeated Calabasas, 9-8, on a two-run walk-off home run by Evan Kling.

Josh Haley and Josh Casillas pitched Gahr to a 4-2 win over Tesoro.

Defending City Section champion El Camino Real opened with a 2-1 win over Burbank. Cameron Gaskill threw a complete game and Joseph Avrahamy had two hits.

Hart scored 12 runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 13-1 win over Santa Monica. Brendan Henry had three no-hit innings in relief to pick up the win. Cole Roederer and Brooks Statley had three hits each.

Chris Jimenez hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs in Etiwanda's 17-0 win over Alta Loma. Vinny Mughannem allowed one hit.

Matt Thomas had three hits in Harvard-Westlake's 4-3, eight-inning win over Camarillo.

South Hills defeated Covina, 4-2.

Oaks Christian defeated Lancaster, 27-0. Sean Rice and Rylan Thomas each had three hits. The Lions had 21 hits in the coaching debut of Royce Clayton.

Sierra Canyon defeated Venice, 22-0. Corey Jones went five for six with four RBIs. Billy Edwards had a grand slam and six RBIs.

Alemany defeated Sun Valley Poly, 3-2, in 11 innings. Blaine Traxel struck out 10 and Noah Cardenas had three hits.

Palm Desert defeated Vista Murrieta, 3-1, in game one. Jeremiah Estrada struck out five in three innings of relief. In the second game, Vista Murrieta won, 5-1. Mason Campbell had three hits.

Valencia defeated Crespi, 10-1. Chase Farrell struck out seven in six innings. Ben Fariss, Trace Eldridge and Jake Biscailuz each had two RBIs.

Cole Percival pitched Riverside Poly to a 1-0 win over Corona.

Capistrano Valley swept a doubleheader from Edison, 5-0, and 6-5. Connor Martin threw five shutout innings in the first game.

Hemet defeated Chaparral, 1-0, and 5-4. David Ackley threw a two-hit shutout.

Quartz Hill defeated Westlake, 5-3.

Temecula Valley defeated Arlington, 3-0 and 6-2. Ryan Schmidt had two RBIs.

Campbell Hall defeated Channel Islands, 7-3. Ryan Croutch had three hits.

Baldwin Park defeated Rosemead, 15-1. Andrew Barboza had six RBIs.

Katella defeated Beckman, 5-4.

Freshman Carter Graham had three doubles in Chaminade's 13-3 win over Oxnard.

