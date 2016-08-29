Baseball: Royce Clayton is hired at Oaks Christian

Royce Clayton, who was an All-Star shortstop in 1997 for the St. Louis Cardinals, has been hired as baseball coach at Oaks Christian.

Clayton, a St. Bernard graduate and first-round draft pick in 1988, has been coaching youth baseball. From 1991 until his retirement in 2007, he played for 11 teams.

He's the second former major leaguer switching to high school baseball in Ventura County. Thousand Oaks hired former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson.

