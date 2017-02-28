Baseball: Simi Valley, led by Owen Sharts, knocks off Alemany, 7-0

The pro scouts were out in great numbers on Tuesday at Simi Valley to watch the season debut of Alemany right-hander Daniel Ritcheson, who hits 94 mph on the radar gun.

Ritcheson struck out the first three batters in the first inning, but it was Simi Valley junior Owen Sharts, a Nevada commit, coming away with a 7-0 victory after throwing five shutout innings while striking out six and walking none.

Ritcheson had six strikeouts in five innings. Marcus Padilla had a two-run triple during a four-run third inning. He and Abbott Haffar finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Noah Cardenas had two hits for Alemany (1-1).

No. 1-ranked Chatsworth defeated Agoura, 14-1. Tommy Palomera hit a grand slam, had three hits and threw six shutout innings for the Chancellors (2-0).

Stanford-bound Carson Rudd threw six shutout innings, striking out five, in Oaks Christian's 2-1 win over West Ranch. Holden Christian got the save. Cal State Fullerton signee Tim Josten struck out five in five innings for West Ranch.

Valencia (2-0) defeated Quartz Hill, 8-2. Trace Eldridge was three for three and Ben Fariss and Shane Huey each hit home runs.

Newbury Park (2-0) defeated Sun Valley Poly, 8-2. Cole Falsken had two hits and Braden Ashmore had two RBIs.

Westlake received a complete game from Caden Gustafson in a 1-0 win over Crespi.

Glenn defeated California, 2-0. Humberto Chiquito threw a three-hit shutout.

St. John Bosco defeated Trabuco Hills, 6-2. Kameron Ojeda, Tyler Littlefield and Jack Colette had RBIs to support the pitching of John Beller and Johnny Kuhn.

Gahr defeated Mission Viejo, 1-0. Darius Garcia and Julian Sotelo combined for the shutout. Sophomore Edward Morales drove in the game's only run.

Seth Stone struck out 10 in Sierra Canyon's 4-0 win over Kennedy. Michael Croft and Billy Edwards contributed two hits apiece.

Calabasas defeated Burbank, 8-6. Diego Ramirez went three for three and Billy Melcher and Ben Grunberg added two hits each.

Riley Hooper had three hits and four RBIs in Burroughs' 7-6 win over Malibu.

Harvard-Westlake (2-0) defeated Saugus, 1-0. Ben Geiger threw five shutout innings for Harvard-Westlake and Calvin Koo had an RBI double in the fifth for the only run off sophomore Tony Jacob.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Hart, 6-5. Freshman Lucas Gordon struck out five in four innings. Josh Perlmutter had two hits and two RBIs. Hunter Greene added two hits.

Dos Pueblos defeated El Camino Real, 11-7. Cole Kitchen had three hits for ECR.

