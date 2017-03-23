Baseball: Tanner Bibee is dominant in Mission Viejo's 6-0 victory

Don't mess with Tanner Bibee of Mission Viejo. He's one of the top pitchers in the Southland.

On Thursday, he struck out 10 and threw a one-hitter in the Diablos' 7-0 victory over Capistrano Valley. Luke Spillane had two hits. Joey Garman hit a home run.

Taft put up quite a battle in a West Valley League baseball game against heavily favored Chatsworth, but the Chancellors finally prevailed, 2-1, on a walk-off double from Tommy Palomera. Thomas Gutierrez threw 6 1/3 innings for Chatsworth.

Sophomore Gabe Achucarro got the victory. Chatsworth is 2-0 in league play.

In the Marine League, Adrian Cobos pitched Banning past Narbonne, 10-2. Carson defeated San Pedro, 12-1.

Corona's outstanding pitching staff came through again in a 3-0 win over Corona Santiago. Jeremiah Priddy struck out seven, walked none and allowed three hits. Michael Hobbs drove in two runs.

Corona Centennial defeated King, 3-2, in eight innings. Jorge Collado had the walk-off hit. Matt Shea and Collado each had two hits.

Roosevelt got its first win over Norco in 10 years, 7-6, on a walk-off hit by Michael Sandoval in the eighth inning.

In the Mission League, Harvard-Westlake scored three runs in the seventh to defeat Chaminade, 3-2. Sam Hliboki struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. JP Corrigan had the game-winning RBI.

In the Foothill League, West Ranch defeated Saugus, 8-3. Garren Bui went three for four with three RBI.

Ryan McCarrell struck out five in five innings and Broox Mahr threw two scoreless innings for the save in Trabuco Hills' 5-1 win over San Juan Hills. Daniel Johnson had two hits.

In the East Valley League, Verdugo Hills defeated Poly, 6-5. Charlie Rocca had three hits and two RBI for Verdugo Hills. Adan Hernandez had two RBI for Poly. Miguel Leal had two hits.

Sierra Canyon won its sixth consecutive game with a 7-0 win over Crossroads. Seth Stone struck out 12 and threw a two-hitter.

Dante Sandoval went three for three in Moorpark's 18-1 win over Rock Canyon.

El Camino Real defeated Glenn, 4-2. Dane Reed picked up the pitching victory. Cole Kitchen got the save and also had an RBI.

Preston Miller went three for three in JSerra's 7-2 win over Gahr.

