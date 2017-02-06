Baseball: Vince Brown is back as head coach at Foothill

Vince Brown is returning as baseball coach at Santa Ana Foothill after submitting his resignation under pressure to his principal last Thursday.

In a tweet on Monday, Brown said, "Today, Dr. Williams and I had the opportunity to meet and discuss the future of Foothill baseball. This has been a true learning experience for all of us.

"Dr. Williams and I both want the very best for all members of our baseball program. As of today, he has declined the acceptance of my resignation made last Thursday, and I'll be returning to the field this week."

Brown has received lots of support in helping make Foothill a top team the last three seasons.

