Vince Brown, who helped turn around the Santa Ana Foothill program, has stepped down as baseball coach.

Brown said he was informed by his principal on Thursday that he wanted to take the program "in a different direction." He said he was given the choice of resigning or being fired. He resigned.

Brown said he's grateful for the support he has received from players, parents and alumni.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter