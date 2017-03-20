Basketball: $147,495 was gross revenue for Southern Section semifinals

The gross revenue for the sold-out Southern Section basketball doubleheader earlier this month at USC's Galen Center was $147,495, Commissioner Rob Wigod said. That doesn't include expenses, which could be close to $50,000.

Bishop Montgomery played Sierra Canyon and Chino Hills faced Mater Dei.

The interest in Chino Hills the last two seasons is pretty clear in the numbers.

Last year at Honda Center when Chino Hills won the Open Division championship, the Southern Section had gross revenue of $235,00 and sold 9,411 adult tickets and 6,568 student tickets.

At this year's finals at Honda Center without Chino Hills, revenue dropped to $154,236, with 5,660 adult tickets and 4,211 student tickets sold.

The Southern Section's three-year contract with Honda Center is complete and it will be interesting to see if a return takes place because the cost to rent Honda Center has risen to $85,000.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter