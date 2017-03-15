Basketball: John R. Wooden Award names its high school players of the year

The John R. Wooden Award announced its high school basketball players of the year for boys and girls from Southern California.

Devante Doutrive of Birmingham was named the City Section player of the year in boys.

The other players of the year: Southern Section Division I, Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon, and Ethan Thompson, Bishop Montgomery; Division II, Juhwan Harris-Dyson, Hertiage Christian; Division III, Braelee Albert, Brentwood; Division IV, Desmond Washington, Blair; Division V, Chris Koon, Rolling Hills Prep; Division VI, Dominick Harris, Pacifica Christian.

For girls, Chelsey Gipson of Palisades was named the top player in the City Section.

Others: Southern Section Division I, Ayanna Clark, Long Beach Poly, and Kianna Smith, Troy; Division II, Cameran Bahnsen, Camarillo, and Rebekah Obinma, Rosary; Division III, Alexis Lowden, Glendora; Division IV; Micaela Cacho-Negrete, Village Christian; Division V: Savannah Fauria, Heritage Christian; Division VI, Alyssa Maxey, Rolling Hills Prep.

The players will be presented their awards on April 7 in conjunction with the ESPN College Basketball Awards at The Novo by Microsoft at LA Live.

