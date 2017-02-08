Boys' basketball: Washington Prep pulls into first-place tie with Narbonne

Washington Prep (18-9) pulled into a first-place tie in the Marine League on Wednesday with a 66-62 victory over Narbonne.

Although the game is not likely to change the seedings for the City Section Open Division tournament (Washington should be No. 6 and Narbonne No. 4), the game shows that the Generals are getting better.

Johnny Knox scored 19 points and Brandon Unaka had 19 points and 21 rebounds. The Generals converted three of four free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.

In the Western League, Westchester and Fairfax each won to set up a Friday night showdown at Fairfax to decide the league title. Westchester defeated Palisades, 75-40. Fairfax defeated Hamilton, 78-38. Jamal Hartwell had 21 points and Kirk Smith 17. Ethan Anderson scored seven points in his return from a knee injury. Daisone Hughes had 19 points in University's 70-60 win over Venice.

In the West Valley League, Taft defeated Cleveland, 79-31. Anthony January scored 18 points.

In the Coliseum League, Dorsey defeated Manual Arts, 74-46. Brandon Crawford scored 15 points and Jon Staggers 14.

In the East Valley League, Grant won the league title with a 75-45 win over Arleta. Five players reached double figures. Davis Williams led the balanced scoring with 15 points. Poly defeated Verdugo Hills, 72-68, in overtime. Jaylen Warmack had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

In the Valley Mission League, Van Nuys defeated San Fernando, 86-42. Tyree Winborn scored 25 points and Matthew Sykes added 19 points.

In the Mission League, Alemany improved to 23-3 and 11-0 with a 74-52 win over Harvard-Westlake. Fred Odhiambo scored 20 points and Brandon Davis and KJ Warren added 17 apiece. Johnny Juzang scored 18 points for Harvard-Westlake.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter